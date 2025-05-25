Ems Drop 2nd Straight to Close out 12 Game Homestand

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped the series finale against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 9-2 in extra inning. Eugene still leaves the series with a series victory after taking the first 4 games of the series. Eugene is 23-22 on the season and 3 games out of a playoff spot.

Vancouver took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. They loaded up the bases against the Ems starter Josh Wolf and scored on a wild pitch and an RBI-Single from Parker to take a 2-0 lead. The scoring slowed down in a big way all the way until the 8th inning.

Eugene headed into the bottom of the 8th with just 1 hit. That changed after Jack Payton led off the inning with a double and Jonah Cox was able to drive him home on a double out to right field for their first run of the night.

In the bottom of the 9th after a quick out, Scott Bandura crushed a no doubt 410 foot home run out to right to tie up the game at 2-2.

Vancouver was able to really get things going at the plate in the top of the 10th inning. They pushed home 7 runs to take the commanding lead. Aaron Parker got the scoring started with a bases clearing double and Eddie Micheletti Jr hit him home with a home run. A few batters later Nick Goodwin hit a 2-run home run to give the C's the 7 run lead. The Ems offense went down in order to drop the game by a final score of 9-2.

Eugene ended their 12 game homestand with a 7-5 record and a series victory over the Canadians. They won 7 in a row at one point and have now moved to just 3 games out of a playoff spot with 21 games left to go in the first half.

It will be a day off tomorrow for the Emeralds before opening up a 6-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco Washington this Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.

