C's End Skid with Masterful Shutout Win

May 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians exorcised eight games worth of demons Saturday night at PK Park in Eugene, turning in one of their most complete wins of the season by beating the Emeralds [SF] 9-0 to end their franchise-record losing streak and secure their league-best fourth shutout victory this year.

The tone was set in first inning. With Shane Rademacher (L, 3-3) - owner of the Northwest League's lowest active ERA and the author of five perfect innings at The Nat last month - on the bump, Gabby Martinez singled on the second pitch of the game. Two wild pitches moved him to third and an infield single from Aaron Parker brought him home to put the C's in front for good.

That proved to be plenty for Pat Gallagher and company. With a long list of transactions in the organization shifting the scheduled rotation, Gallagher was the tip of the spear for a bullpen game. The converted starter was magnificent, firing four hitless frames while facing the minimum with only one blemish: a walk that was wiped away on a caught stealing. The Leominster, MA native was Maddux-esque; he was in complete command of his entire arsenal and needed just 48 pitches (32 strikes) to get his 12 outs. He finished with four Ks.

Two four-run innings gave the Canadians plenty of cushion. In the second, four consecutive singles from Jackson Hornung, Je'Von Ward, Nick Goodwin and Martinez plus a passed ball brought three runs in and Sean Keys delivered another RBI with a ground out to make it 5-0. Another outburst in the seventh saw Eddie Micheletti lead off with a single, scamper to second on a passed ball then score on a Hornung infield hit that included a missed catch error. Ward was hit by a pitch and Goodwin cranked a three-run homer the opposite way to put Vancouver in front 9-0.

After Gallagher's exit, Edinson Batista (W, 2-1) retired the first batter of the fifth before surrendering the first of two Emeralds hits on the day, but a lineout double play in the next at-bat completed the first of his two scoreless stanzas. He was followed by Julio Ortiz and Chay Yeager, who combined on the final three frames to secure the win.

All nine hitters reached base, eight had a hit, five had multiple hits and fur drove in at least one run. The Canadians matched a single-game season high with 13 knocks, 11 of which were singles.

With the win, the Canadians are now 18-26 and seven games back of first place with 22 games remaining in the first half. They go back to work Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. looking to end the series on a high note.

The Canadians return home Tuesday, May 27 for a six-game series with Hillsboro [AZ]. Tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.







