Emeralds Upcoming Homestand 6/3-6/8

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds will open up a home series this Tuesday, June 3rd, against the Everett AquaSox. The Emeralds are also adding two additional reading program dates to close out the Sluggo Home Run reading program. Vouchers can now be used on Saturday, June 7th as well as Sunday, June 8th. All April & May vouchers will also be extended for use through this homestand.

Tuesday 6/3: $10 Burger & Brew presented by Carl's Jr. Bark in the Park night presented by Selco Community Credit Union. Proceeds from all pooch passes will benefit Greenhill Humane Society.

Wednesday 6/4: Wild Weenie Wednesday presented by Kiefer Mazda, KMTR, and Nathan's Hot Dogs. It will also be Toy Story night, with dueling MC's Buzz and Woody. It's also another OCCU reading program night.

Thursday 6/5: Malmo Oat Milkers Night with Thirsty Thursday. You can score $7 tickets and $5 full-size domestic beers.

Friday 6/6: Grilling Mitt Giveaway presented by the Oregon Beef Council. Get ready for father's day with the Emeralds Grilling Mitt Giveaway.

Saturday 6/7: Exploding Whales Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Lane County Public Health. The Emeralds will also be donning their Exploding Whales uniforms.

Sunday 6/8: Bike to the Ballpark presented by EWEB. Enjoy a free bike valet, discounted tickets for cyclists, bike-themed giveaways, and special cycling groups at the ballpark for a fun, eco-friendly night out. It is also a Monarcas Sunday presented by La Que Buena.

