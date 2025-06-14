Hops Take Game 4 Against Eugene
June 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 7-4. The Emeralds 4 game losing streak has been snapped as they now move to 31-30 on the season. Eugene still holds a 3-1 series lead over the Hops this week.
The Hops jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning. Cristofer Torin singled and Gavin Logan drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. A few batters later Anderson Rojas ripped a double down the line and both runners came home to score. Ben McLaughlin singled and Druw Jones ripped a double for the 3rd and final run of the inning. The Hops led 3-0 after 2 innings. In the 4th and 5th inning the Hops added 2 more runs. Ben McLaughlin ripped a leadoff home run in the 4th inning and Druw Jones hit an RBI to give the Hops a 6-0 lead.
Eugene was able to get on the board with a 2 out home run in the top of the 7th. Charlie Szykowny crushed a home run. It was Szykowny's 2nd home run of the week to give Eugene their 1st run of the night.
The Hops responded back with a run of their own in the bottom of the 7th. Jean Walters hit an RBI-Single that scored Angel Ortiz on the play. In the 9th inning Eugene made things interesting by scoring 3 runs. Quinn McDaniel and James Tibbs III were able to draw a walk to start off the inning. A few batters later Szykowny ripped a double that scored a pair of runs. Zane Zielinski hit Szykowny home for the 3rd run of the night. Cole Foster drew a walk to bring up the game tying run in Scott Bandura with 2-outs. He wasn't able to reach as the Hops took game 4 against by a final score of 7-4.
Eugene is now 2 games out of first place with 5 games remaining in the first half.
Eugene will now turn their attention to game 5 of the 6 game series against the Hops. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound.
