Montes and Cijntje Shine as Sox Beat Hops 3-2

May 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops and AquaSox were tied at two games a piece entering the fifth game of the series on a beautiful Saturday at Hillsboro Ballpark. The electric switch-pitching Jurrangelo Cijntje was on the bump for Everett and was dominant until the fifth inning where the Hops got two runs. Cijntje struck out a career-high seven and allowed just three hits over six frames and Lazaro Montes hit his third home run of the series in the 3-2 Everett win. Montes had three of the Everett six hits in the game.

Everett scored quickly in the first against Logan Clayton, putting together three hits and two runs in the frame. The three top Mariners' hitting prospects in the lineups all had hits in the inning, as Michael Arroyo singled, Colt Emerson had an RBI double and Lazaro Montes an RBI single.

The AquaSox led 2-0 into the fourth inning as the Hops had just two base runners against Cijntje. He faced one over the minimum and needed only 34 pitches to do so.

Montes blasted a solo homer off the netting in right in the fifth inning, his league-leading 10th homer that gave the Sox a 3-0 lead. Montes would be the final batter that Logan Clayton faced. Clayton allowed three runs and five hits over 4.1 innings.

Hillsboro got closer in the fifth inning by cutting the deficit to one. Singles by Angel Ortiz and Junior Franco got the inning started and put runners second and third with one out. Druw Jones grounded out to bring home the first run, his 16th RBI of the year. Cristofer Torin then walked to put runners on the corners with two down. The Hops executed a perfect double steal and Junior Franco ended up stealing home standing. Jansel Luis flew out to end the inning, but the Hops were just trailing 3-2.

Jorge Minyety, Sam Knowlton, Edgar Isea and Nate Savino all pitched scoreless innings of relief to keep Everett off the board, but the offense couldn't find the timely hit. Junior Franco had another two-hit game for Hillsboro, but left the game early with an apparent injury.

Stefan Raeth went one-two-three in the ninth inning to secure his third save of the season as the Hops went down quietly to end the game. Cijntje got the win and is now 4-2 in his pro debut season.

Everett was just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base, but still got the 3-2 win. Hillsboro will look to avoid their first series loss of the year tomorrow afternoon.

The series finale will be a 1:05 first pitch, with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.