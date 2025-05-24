Ems' 7 Game Losing Streak Snapped

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds' 7-game winning streak has come to an end after being shut out by a final score of 9-0 against the Vancouver Canadians. Eugene is still just 2 games out of a playoff spot with a 23-21 record.

Eugene came into today on a 7-game losing streak while the Canadians were on a 8 game losing streak. Both streaks were snapped today as the Canadians took an early lead and never looked back. In the first inning Aaron Parker hit a 2-out single to get the scoring started. They followed that inning up with 4 runs in the top of the 2nd. They tallied 5 singles and were able to keep the runners moving around the basebath to take a 5-0 lead after 2 innings.

In the top of the 7th inning the Canadians were able to put the game out of reach. The first 3 runners reached to start the frame and the first run of the inning came home on an error that went out of play. Je'Von Ward got on base with a hit by pitch and Nick Goodwin crushed a 3-run homerun to give the C's a 9-0 lead in the 7th inning.

Eugene got a couple of runners on board in the 9th inning but couldn't push home a run as the Emeralds were shut out for the first time in a 9 inning game.

Eugene's 7 game winning streak has officially come to an end and the Canadians were able to snap their 8 game losing streak with the win. The Emeralds move to 23-21 on the season and 7-4 on the current 12-game home stand. They already have the series victory clinched but will try to bounce back tomorrow night.

Eugene will close the series out tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM with Josh Wolf on the mound. The Emeralds will be wearing their custom Lilo & Stitch jerseys.

