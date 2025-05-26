Late Sox Comeback Falls Short In 4-3 Loss

EVERETT, WA: Despite a ninth-inning comeback, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 4-3 at Funko Field in front of 2,580 fans on Memorial Day.

Spokane powered their way ahead in the top of the second inning, hitting two solo home runs. Andy Perez opened the scoring by hitting his sixth long ball of the year, and Jean Perez furthered the Indians' lead two batters later by hitting his fourth. Spokane added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning, hitting their third home run courtesy of Braylen Wimmer's solo shot.

Trailing 3-0, Everett scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. With bases loaded, Charlie Pagliarini walked with two outs to cut Spokane's lead to two runs.

The Indians continued their power surge in the top of the sixth, hitting their fourth solo home run of the game. Wimmer cleared the fences for the second time, extending his home run total this season to five.

AquaSox starting pitcher Nick Payero exited at the end of the sixth inning, giving up four hits and four earned runs during his outing. He struck out five and walked a season-best zero batters. Relieving Payero were right-handers Shaddon Peavyhouse and Elijah Dale, who each threw one scoreless inning. Peavyhouse struck out one, Dale struck out two, and neither allowed a hit.

Facing a three-run deficit, Everett rallied in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Lazaro Montes and Josh Caron each singled, sending the tying run to the plate. However, an inning-ending double play eliminated the scoring threat.

Down to their final three outs, Everett made a late, powerful push of their own as Milkar Perez and Michael Arroyo each smashed a solo home run. The comeback efforts were not enough, though, as Spokane locked down their one-run lead to secure their 4-3 victory in the opening game of the six-game series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 5 1

WIN: Alberto Pacheco (4-2) LOSS: Nick Payero (0-4) SAVE: Davison Palmero (4)

EVERETT PITCHING: N. Payero (6.0), S. Peavyhouse (1.0), E. Dale (1.0), G. Sosa (1.0)

SPOKANE PITCHING: A. Pacheco (6.0), H. Mann (2.0), D. Palmero (1.0)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: M. Perez (2), M. Arroyo (7)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: A Perez (6), J. Perez (4), B. Wimmer (4, 5)

ATTENDANCE: 2,580

TIME: 2 Hours, 19 Minutes

