Arjun Nimmala Named NWL Player of the Week

May 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians shortstop Arjun Nimmala as the Northwest League Player of the Week for May 19-25 after he went 9-for-25 (.360) with a double, a triple, two homers, six runs scored, six RBI, 18 total bases, four walks and two steals in six games played. The 19-year-old is the third C's player to earn a league award this season, joining Victor Arias and Adrian Pinto. It's the first time he has been honoured with a weekly award since he was drafted 20th overall in 2023 and the second time he's earned a league distinction; he was the Florida State League's Player of the Month for August 2024.

MLB Pipeline's #1 Blue Jays prospect began the week with one of his best games as a pro on May 20 in Eugene. That night, Nimmala finished a double shy of the cycle, drove in four runs and racked up a single-game career-best eight total bases. After a hitless game with one walk the next day, he bounced back with seven more total bases on May 22, a game in which he singled, doubled and homered. From there, Nimmala had a base hit in each of the next three games to wrap up his first week of the year where he started all six games in a series.

The Tampa, FL native has exceeded the lofty expectations placed on him to start his second full season in the organization. Nimmala is slashing .286/.368/.540 with a .908 OPS, 46 hits, 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 30 runs scored, 24 RBI, 19 walks, three steals and 87 total bases in 40 games played. He's among league leaders in average (6th), homers (2nd), RBI (T-10th), slugging (2nd), OPS (4th), hits (T-4th), doubles (2nd), triples (T-9th), extra base hits (T-1st), total bases (2nd) and runs (T-4th). He's listed in every category except stolen bases.

Nimmala and the Canadians welcome the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] to The Nat tomorrow night for a six-game series May 27-June 1. Tickets for those games and the rest of the season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.







