AquaSox Take on Spokane Indians Monday at 4:05

May 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Frogs are back in town for the fourth homestand of the 2025 season! We are facing off against our foes from Eastern Washington as we host the Spokane Indians (a Colorado Rockies affiliate) for six games in the friendly confines of Funko Field starting TODAY!

Join us for Memorial Day at the ballpark as we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. We are hosting Military Appreciation Day and all AquaSox players and coaches will be wearing the 2025 Armed Forces Cap.

MEMORIAL DAY PICNIC: We are hosting an all-you-can eat Memorial Day barbecue! (This event has been sold out)

ARMED FORCES HAT AUCTION: As we celebrate Military Appreciation Day, we will be wearing special Armed Forces Day hats. Additionally, we will be auctioning the hats off during our game! Fans who win a hat auction will get to meet their hat's player or coach on the field to get their hat and receive autographs after the game! Bidding ends as the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth inning.

ROBERTO THE MAGNIFICENT: Juggling, jokes, and unicycles oh my! Come watch Roberto the Magnificent and all of his tricks before and during our game as part of the Memorial Day festivities. Roberto's appearance is courtesy of Tulalip Resort Casino

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







