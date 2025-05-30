Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Just Short in Loss

May 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians found themselves on the precipice of their first walk-off win of the season Thursday night at The Nat, but after putting the tying run on third and the winning run at first with no outs they couldn't cash in and lost 3-2 to the Hillsboro Hops [AZ].

Down 3-0 after eight and a half, Jackson Hornung and Cutter Coffey sparked the rally with consecutive walks to start the stanza. Up stepped Eddie Micheletti, who doubled into the right field corner to bring home both runners and cut the deficit to one. Gabby Martinez followed with a line drive to right that moved Micheletti to third.

With the infield in and the tying run 90 feet away, a soft liner from Nick Goodwin nearly got over the outstretched glove of Cristofer Torin, but the shortstop made a sno-cone catch for the first out to keep the runners where they were. A strikeout and a fielder's choice followed to end the game and cut the rally short.

Hillsboro started the scoring with a run in the top of the third, the only one they would plate against starter Jackson Wentworth (L, 1-2). The right-hander went 5.1 innings, allowed that one run on eight hits, struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

He handed the ball over to Pat Gallagher with two runners in scoring position and one out in the sixth before the Leominster, MA native continued his strong season by retiring the next two hitters and keeping the Hops in front 1-0.

The future D-Backs scored two crucial unearned runs in the top of the eighth that proved to be the difference. A one-out walk and steal was followed by a two-out error that prolonged the inning and set up Ben McLaughlin's two-RBI single in the next at-bat to make it 3-0 Hillsboro. Chay Yeager tossed two scoreless frames of relief between the eighth and ninth to keep the game within reach.

Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala became the fastest player to 50 hits this year for the C's when he singled in the eighth inning. He's slashing .289/.372/.523 with a .904 OPS in 43 games played.

With the loss, the Canadians fall to 21-27 on the year, six games back of first place with 18 to play in the first half and 1-12 in games decided by one run this year. They go back to work tomorrow for a FortisBC 'Nooner at 1:05 p.m.







