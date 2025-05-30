Two Early Vancouver Homers Prove to be Costly in 8-1 Hops' Loss

May 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Vancouver, BC - Despite being last place in the Northwest League, Vancouver had the best run deferential, and most runs scored in the league entering Friday's game against Hillsboro. They would add to both of those numbers at the Hops' expense, as Eddie Micheletti slugged a home run in each of the first two innings, including a second inning grand slam as Vancouver took care of Hillsboro 8-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium. Jackson Hornung walked three times and had a bases clearing triple as well in the C's win.

For the second straight night the Hops scored first. Today, it was a first inning single by Ryan Waldschmidt who broke an 0-11 in the series to get Hillsboro on the board. That ended up being the only run they got all game.

In each of John West's last two outings he threw seven innings on the dot. The first batter he faced on Friday was Eddie Micheletti Jr. Micheletti slugged an opposite field solo shot to leadoff the game for Vancouver and immediately tie the game at one.

In the bottom of the second inning West issued two walks and a hit-by-pitch that ended up being costly. With the bases loaded and two outs, Eddie Micheletti hit his second home run of the game. He drilled a grand slam over the right field fence to blow the game open for Vancouver. After the homer, the Virginia Tech product brought his RBI total in the series to 13 in just over three games. The two homers by Micheletti are the only two in the entire series so far.

For six consecutive innings the Hillsboro offense wouldn't get more than one base runner in an inning. They finally had two runners reach base in the eighth on a single by Kevin Sim and walk by Cristofer Torin, but already trailing 5-1 Vancouver would put the game away. Jackson Hornung had already walked three times in the game and added to his big night against Jorge Minyety, hitting a bases clearing triple to make it 8-1.

Hillsboro only had three at-bats with runners in scoring position the entirety of the game and Vancouver on their "bullpen" day only allowed one run. They combined to use five relievers who totaled just five hits and one walk.

The Hops are in danger of losing their first series of 2025. They will need to win the next two games to get out of Vancouver with a series split.

The next two games will be 1:05 starts at Nat Bailey Stadium, with the pregame show starting at 12:50 both days on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.