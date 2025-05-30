Micheletti Powers C's to Friday Win

May 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The first two-homer game of Eddie Micheletti's career provided more than enough juice for the Canadians Friday in their 8-1 win over the first place Hillsboro Hops [AZ] as part of another FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat.

With the Hops in front 1-0 after they scored in the top of the first, Micheletti wasted no time tying the game. He smacked a 2-2 pitch from Hops starter John West (L, 3-2) the opposite way and into the visiting bullpen to even the score on Vancouver's third lead-off jack of the season.

The game was still tied when Micheletti returned to the plate in the second, this time with the bases loaded thanks to two walks and a hit batter. He attacked the first pitch from West and clubbed a towering drive to right centre for the first C's grand slam since August of 2024 and his second as a pro.

Staked to a 5-1 lead, spot starter Edinson Batista logged three strong innings in which he scattered three hits, a strikeout and no walks before passing the baton to Irv Carter (W, 2-1) for the middle innings. In what was his finest turn of the season, Carter struck out three, allowed one hit and issued no walks in three complete. It was the first time this year he did not surrender a run in an outing.

JJ Sanchez put up zero in the seventh before the Canadians iced the game in the bottom of the frame. Arjun Nimmala got things going with a two-out double and was joined on base by Sean Keys and Aaron Parker, who both walked. Up stepped Jackson Hornung, who ripped a 3-2 pitch into the right field corner for a triple that cleared the decks and made it 8-1 C's.

Kai Peterson and Jonathan Todd worked the eighth and ninth, respectively, to shut down the Hops and secure Vancouver's third win of the week and seventh in their last eight.

Micheletti's career performance included five RBI, bringing his weekly total 13 since the series began on Tuesday. He's 5-for-14 with two doubles, two homers and four runs scored as well. Hornung reached all four times he came to the plate; three walks started his afternoon before the three-RBI triple.

With the win, the Canadians improve to 22-27 on the year and are five games back of first place with 17 games remaining in the first half. They send #2 Blue Jays prospect Trey Yesavage to the slope Saturday afternoon as they aim to secure their first six-game series win of the season. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







