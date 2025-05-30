Colt Emerson Walks Off Spokane in 10

May 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Stellar team hitting from the Everett AquaSox propelled them to a five-run comeback and a 9-8 walk-off victory over the Spokane Indians in 10 innings on Thursday night at Funko Field.

Luis Suisbel powered the AquaSox to a first inning lead, lining a two-run home field down the right field line. Suisbel's long ball traveled 340 feet, was hit with an exit velocity of 102 MPH, and was his second of the season.

Spokane's Charlie Condon drew a bases-loaded walk to cut Everett's lead in half during the top of the second inning. The Indians took the lead during the top of the fourth inning, plating four runs to jump ahead. They continued their scoring affairs in the top of the sixth, adding two more runs to extend their lead 7-2.

Everett rallied in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases. Suisbel singled, and Lazaro Montes and Tai Peete drew walks to fill the basepaths. Andrew Miller drew the third consecutive AquaSox walk to cut the Indians' lead to four runs, and Charlie Pagliarini hit a bases-clearing double to shave the Frogs' deficit to one. Carson Jones then doubled into the gap in right center field to score Pagliarini to tie the game.

Keeping the game knotted 7-7 in the top of the ninth was Montes, who recorded an outfield assist for the final out of the inning by nailing Spokane's Jared Thomas out at second base. Everett failed to score in the bottom half of the inning, sending the game to extra innings.

Spokane retook the lead, 8-7, in the top of the 10th as Thomas, the inning's ghost runner, scored from second base on a fielding error. However, the AquaSox ultimately walked off the game in the bottom of the 10th. Pagliarini hit an RBI single to tie the game, and Brandon Eike's double advanced both runners to scoring position. Playing the deciding factor was Emerson, whose sacrifice fly to left field won Everett the game 9-8.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 1 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 8 12 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 2 9 10 3

WIN: Stefan Raeth (2-1) LOSS: Davison Palmero (1-2)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Johnson Jr. (5.1), Perdomo (0.1), Omlid (2.1), Denton (1.0), Palermo (0.2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Izzi (3.1), Tellache (3.0), Beilenson (2.2), Raeth (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Suisbel (2)

TIME: 3 Hours, 14 Minutes

