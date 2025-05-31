Hillsboro Shut Out For League-Leading Sixth Time

(Vancouver, BC) - The Hops will be happy to see the calendar turn to June tomorrow, as the month of May was quickly going south. Hillsboro held onto just a 1.5 game lead for first place entering play on Saturday where they were shut out for a league-leading sixth time. The Hops' one hit of the game was a blooper off the bat of Angel Ortiz in the seventh inning that ended up being the difference in not being no-hit. Vancouver was just 1-12 in one-run games in 2025, but would add a win to their total in a 1-0 win. Logan Clayton had his best outing of the season, throwing 85 pitches over 4.2 innings and striking out six, but the one run he allowed was all Vancouver needed.

2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavege was making his Nat Bailey Stadium debut on Saturday night and he was superb. After making his debut last week at PK Park where he struck out 19 in eight innings, the Blue Jays' #2 prospect would throw 4.1 no-hit innings while striking out five on 79 pitches.

Logan Clayton matched Yesavage pitch-for-pitch through the first three innings as neither pitcher had allowed a hit entering the fourth. The C's would mount together four straight singles off Clayton in the fourth, with an RBI single by Sean Keys giving them a 1-0 lead. That would be all they needed on Saturday afternoon, as Bo Bonds and Gage Stanifer kept the Hops off the board for the rest of the game.

Bonds came in with two on and two out in the fifth inning after back-to-back walks by Yesavage and he got Jean Walters to fly out and end the inning. Bonds turned things over to Gage Stanifer who was dominant over the final four innings. Hillsboro still didn't have a hit entering the seventh inning where Angel Ortiz hit a bloop single to right field to lead off the inning. Druw Jones then grounded into a double play and Kenny Castillo struck out to keep the C's lead at 1-0.

Eli Saul pitched 1.1 scoreless and Joangel Gonzalez added two scoreless out of the bullpen to keep Hillsboro within striking distance. The Hops walked once in the eighth and once in the ninth, but wouldn't mount any more of a threat against Stanifer who easily recorded his first save of the season by striking out seven over four shutout frames.

Vancouver has won four of the first five games of the series and despite being in last place, they lead the league in runs scored and run differential. The Hops will look to start June on the right foot with a 1:05 start before heading to Spokane to continue the 12-game trip.







