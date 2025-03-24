Whisenhunt to Take Leave of Absence

March 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - United Football League President & CEO Russ Brandon and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston announced today that Ken Whisenhunt, head coach of the Memphis Showboats, has informed them that he will be taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. Brandon and Johnston have named Offensive Line Coach Jim Turner to serve as interim head coach for the 2025 UFL season.

"The impact that Ken has made on the culture of the Memphis Showboats in his brief time as head coach has been very impressive and we were excited to see the team perform in Week 1. We take pride in the UFL being a Family First league and we respect Ken's decision to take a leave of absence for personal reasons at this time. We are fortunate to have Jim Turner in place to fill in as interim head coach and we are excited for his opportunity to lead the Showboats into the Opening Week of Season 2. If and when Ken Whisenhunt is ready to return to the UFL Family, we will welcome him with open arms."

Whisenhunt became head coach of the Showboats in September of 2024. Prior to that he served for nearly 30 years as a football coach at various levels in the NFL and NCAA, including a stint as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-12), where he won two NFC West Division Championships (2008, 2009) and a berth in Super Bowl XLII following the 2008 season. The head coach of the Tennessee Titans for two seasons (2014-15), he helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XL as their offensive coordinator.

Turner, who has coached for nearly 30 years at the professional and collegiate levels, has served as the offensive line coach for the Showboats for the past two seasons. He previously was the offensive line coach for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL from 2022-23 after stints with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20) and the Miami Dolphins (2012-13) of the NFL. A four-year letterman at Boston College and an officer in the United States Marine Corp for four years (1990-94), Turner coached the offensive line at Texas A&M from 2008-11 and from 2016-17, as well as coaching stops at Boston College (2007), Delaware (2005-06), Delaware (2005-06), Temple (2003-04), Harvard (2000-02), Louisiana Tech (1999), and Northeastern (1994-99).

The Showboats will kick off their 2025 UFL regular season on Sunday, March 30 at 12 p.m. ET when they host the Michigan Panthers in a game, which will air on ESPN.

