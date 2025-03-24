Roughnecks Announce Game Day Host and PA Announcer for 2025 UFL Season

HOUSTON - The Houston Roughnecks today announced Raheel Ramzanali as its official Game Day Host and Al Ortiz as PA Announcer for the Roughnecks 2025 UFL season, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, March 28 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

Ramzanali has a longtime history with the Roughnecks, serving as the original day game day host and emcee for the XFL's Roughnecks in 2020, and again during the 2023 XFL season.

"I am so excited to be back with the Roughnecks this season because it's the most fan-friendly team, from access, atmosphere, and interactions," Ramzanali said. "There's no better feeling than helping create a home field advantage at 'the Rig,' and I can't wait to be back on the sidelines doing my small part to help our Roughnecks protect the Rig!'"

Newcomer Al Ortiz joins the Roughnecks as PA announcer.

"As a proud native Texan, I've seen how football can bring the best out of people and give joy to an entire city," said Ortiz. "That's what excites me the most about being part of the Houston Roughnecks team. Contributing to an electric game day experience is a special opportunity, especially considering how incredibly dedicated Houston football fans are."

About Houston Roughnecks Game Day Host, Raheel Ramzanali:

Ramzanali has been a mainstay in the Houston media landscape as the first Pakistani sports radio host in the market with stops at ESPN Houston, 1560 The Game, and ABC-13's digital team. He currently serves as the host of the City Cast Houston podcast and also does play-by-play for Fury Fighting Championship on UFC Fight Pass.

About Houston Roughnecks PA Announcer, Al Ortiz:

A graduate of Syracuse University, Ortiz started his career 16 years ago as a staff writer for a digital news outlet before moving to corporate communications. He has experience in various forms of content creation, including podcast production, and has worked with several professional sports teams on community initiatives, sponsorship announcements, and other major projects. He also spent time as the play-by-play announcer for the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team on UvaldeRadio.net. His broadcasts were featured in the ESPN Films documentary "21: Loyal and True," which chronicled the team's season following an unprecedented tragedy.

