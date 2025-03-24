Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas: Know Before You Go

March 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Arlington Renegades are gearing up for an exciting season opener as they take on the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2025 UFL debut on Saturday, March 29, at 3 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium. The highly anticipated game will be nationally televised on FOX.

With legendary head coach Bob Stoops leading the way, the Renegades are ready to make their mark on the gridiron this season. Below are all the details you need for Saturday's thrilling opener:

RETURN OF THE BANDIT

The Arlington Renegades are kicking off the season in style with the exciting unveiling of their new mascot, Billy the Bandit! Fans can meet Billy for the first time at the season opener, where he'll bring plenty of energy and fun to the game. With his bold personality and Renegades spirit, Billy is ready to entertain fans of all ages, making him the perfect addition to the team's game-day experience. Don't miss your chance to get to know the newest member of the Renegades family at the first game!

FULL THROTTLE TAILGATE

The Renegades Full Throttle Tailgate will take over the Centerfield Plaza prior to kickoff, starting at 1:30 p.m.! Enjoy interactive games, live music from the Lancaster High School Drum Corps, face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists, a photo booth, sponsor activations, live media setups, and awesome team giveaways. It's the ultimate pre-game celebration you won't want to miss!

BLUE SOLO CUP

The Arlington Renegades are excited to honor country music legend Toby Keith with a fun new activation called the Blue Solo Cup! At the end of the third quarter during each home game, fans will be treated to a special play of his iconic hit "Red Solo Cup." In celebration, beverages will be available for purchase in Renegades' signature blue Solo cups, and fans are encouraged to raise their cups and join in a toast to Toby Keith during the third-quarter break.

To make the experience even more memorable, special Blue Solo Cup merchandise and cups will be available for purchase at the team store. And for a great cause- a portion of the proceeds from all cup and merchandise sales will be donated to one of Toby Keith's foundations, making every purchase a way to give back. It's the perfect way to enjoy the game, honor a legend, and support a meaningful cause!

COMMUNITY GAME DAY PARTNER

The Arlington Renegades are proud to announce the National Medal of Honor Museum as the official Community Game Day Partner for the season opener. The partnership reflects the Renegades' commitment to supporting local organizations that make a meaningful impact, and it's the perfect way to kick off the season with a sense of pride and gratitude for those who have served.

LANCASTER HIGH SCHOOL

Get ready for some electrifying music as the Lancaster High School Marching Band brings the energy to Saturday's season opener! The Drum Corps will kick things off with a high-energy performance at the Full Throttle Tailgate at 2:15 p.m., just before the game. Then, Adrian Bonner, Lancaster's Band Director, will dazzle the crowd with a special saxophone rendition of the national anthem. And don't go anywhere- at halftime, the entire marching band will take the field for an unforgettable performance you won't want to miss!

4 THE WIN FAMILY 4 PACK

Families can make the most of their game day experience with the 4 the Win Family 4 Pack, an unbeatable offer for just $100. This exclusive package includes:

4 tickets to the game

4 hot dogs

4 drinks

4 bags of chips

It's the perfect way for families to enjoy the game together while saving on food and tickets. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, available for a limited time! Click here for more details.

GATE TIMINGS

The Centerfield gates will open two hours prior to game time, at 1:30 p.m. for access to the Full Throttle Tailgate. All other gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff.

