Renegades Fall in Hard-Fought Matchup

May 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Renegades (3-3) fell to the St. Louis Battlehawks (4-2) in a tightly contested matchup at The Dome on Friday.

The game opened with a resilient first-half performance from both defenses. The first quarter ended scoreless, with each team trading sacks, stops, and punts in a physical showing. Arlington had an early opportunity to break the deadlock but missed a 44-yard field goal attempt.

St. Louis struck first just before halftime with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler. The Renegades' defense stood tall in the second quarter with a goal-line stand to deny the Battlehawks an earlier score and set the tone for the night. The Battlehawks later followed with a 48-yard field goal to take a 9-0 lead into the break.

Defensive end Willie Taylor led the charge for Arlington with two sacks, while veteran Taco Charlton made a momentum-swinging sack and strip near the St. Louis end zone early in the fourth quarter. That turnover led to Lucas Harvisik's 26-yard field goal, keeping the Renegades' hopes alive.

With six minutes remaining, running back Dae Dae Hunter sparked life into the Arlington offense with a key runs, but a St. Louis fumble recovery soon after stalled the drive.

Arlington's defense showed tenacity from start to finish, but despite relentless defensive pressure and multiple late stops, a final Renegades turnover sealed the win for the Battlehawks.

The Renegades (3-3) return home next Saturday (May 10th) to face the top-seeded USFL conference team, the Michigan Panthers (3-2), on FOX at noon CT.

NOTES

The Renegades' defense held QB Max Duggan to just seven completed passes.

Most penalized game on Arlington this year with 11 penalties.

One of the lowest-scoring halves for both teams.

RB Dae Dae Hunter led the team in all phases of offense in this game with five receptions for 41 yards receiving, and 13 carries for 47 yards.

DEs Willie Taylor III and Taco Charlton both spearheaded the Renegades' defense. Taylor led the defense sacks with two total tackles, and Charlton's relentless QB pressures forced a fumble.

