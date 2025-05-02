UFL Interim Head Coaches Seize Their Moments

By embracing its mantra of being a "League of Opportunity," the United Football League has established itself as a proving ground for players chasing NFL dreams or continuing their professional football journeys. Those opportunities extend far beyond the guys in helmets and shoulder pads on the field to the coaches wearing the headsets on the sidelines.

This season, three men - Shannon Harris, Jim Turner, and Payton Pardee - were provided their first chance at being a head coach through the UFL. While their paths couldn't be more different, the common thread was that each was prepared when opportunity came knocking.

Mentors, QB Experience Help Mold Harris

Just one week before the 2024 UFL season kicked off, DC Defenders Head Coach Reggie Barlow accepted the head coaching job at Tennessee State. The Defenders needed a new leader, and Shannon Harris, Barlow's longtime assistant, got the call.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity," Harris said. "I told Russ [Brandon] and Daryl [Johnston] how much I appreciate their trust and belief in me. It means a great deal to have their support."

Harris stepped in as head coach with both continuity and new energy. After years of working under Barlow and numerous other coaches at the professional and collegiate levels, the former Tennessee State quarterback was ready to employ what he'd learned over his years of coaching.

"I've been able to surround myself with a lot of good people," said Harris "Ironically, Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt (former Memphis Showboats head coach) gave me my first internship with the Tennessee Titans. A lot of men on his staff went on to become head coaches at other places including Sylvester Croom (Mississippi State, 2004-08) and Mike Mularkey (Buffalo Bills, 2004-05; Jacksonville Jaguars, 2012; Tennessee Titans, 2016-17). To have been able to work with them and so many others was a tremendous learning experience, which helped when it was time for me to take on the head role."

Harris gave a lot of credit to Barlow, his mentor and predecessor, who had hired Harris to be on his coaching staff at Virginia State and then at DC.

"Working with Coach Barlow helped me prepare to get to where I am today," said Harris. "His style and his ability to be a great players' coach made a big impact on me. He passed that on from Coach (Jon) Gruden, whom he had played for with the Oakland Raiders (2001) and the Tampa Buccaneers (2002-03). I worked with Reggie for so long and many of my ideas I've taken from him and others, which has been the basis for my own coaching philosophy."

While much of his expertise was acquired, the former Tigers signal caller adds that leadership has been a part of his DNA for much of his life.

"Playing at the quarterback position has helped prepare me to become a strong leader," said Harris. "Just understanding the dynamics of that position, and the leadership skills you need, has provided me the tools to be a leader in every phase of my life."

While Harris credits Barlow for building the culture of the Defenders, he isn't afraid to be himself. He doesn't feel the need to emulate his predecessor in every way. Barlow is a bit more laid back in his approach, while Harris exudes energy.

"Before being named head coach of the Defenders, I had a conversation with Russ and Daryl and they asked me how I was different," recalled Harris. "I explained to them that I wasn't that different, I'm probably a little more animated, because I have that fire inside of me from when I played quarterback. My energy level, how I approach every day, how I fire the team up. I love being involved in all phases - defense, offense, special teams. That's just me."

Under Harris's guidance, the Defenders have surged to a 4-1 record - the best mark in the UFL at the midpoint of the season.

"It's been very gratifying," Harris said of the team's start. "We felt we had the right pieces going into the season, based on the new guys coming in and those returning, so we just wanted to make sure we got everybody on the same page."

Memphis Interim Head Coach Jim Turner

Military Service Influences Turner's Leadership

At the age of 30, after serving as offensive coordinator and a player/coach with the Kent (London) Rams, Jim Turner decided to join the military as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps. The leadership skills he developed while serving are what make him the strong leader he is today. When he returned to the sidelines four years following his service, he made sure the principles he learned continue to define his coaching style to this day.

At 60-years-old, Turner didn't know if the opportunity to be a head coach would ever come. A career position coach at the offensive line position, he has not had one, but two chances to lead the Memphis Showboats this season - first in Week One, when Whisenhunt took a brief leave of absence, and again beginning in Week Four, when Whisenhunt stepped away for good.

"I'm very grateful to Russ Brandon and Daryl Johnston for thinking enough of me to lead this Memphis team as their head coach," said Turner. "It's been something that I've always wanted to do and I am very excited to bring all the experience I have and coach some great players."

Turner's coaching style reflects his military background. Each week is planned with precision. He uses the same five-paragraph order that military leaders use to prepare their troops: Situation, Mission, Execution, Administration and Logistics, and Command Signal.

"It is one hundred percent from my military experience," Turner said when asked what prepared him most for his current role. "I still use the same things throughout the week that I learned in the Corps. When I organize the whole week, it's that five-paragraph order that I used in the military. I really believe that, because they are professionals at organization, they are professionals at running a team."

Turner's team showed grit and progress in Week Five, upsetting the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions, 24-20, in overtime to earn their first win.

"Seeing our team excel the way they did was gratifying," he said. "I absolutely loved the way the team played. The way the team came together and found a way to win shows the great teamwork this team has put together. Everything I have said about this team is actually true. We have a good football team, and we can compete with anybody in this league."

For Turner, discipline and selflessness aren't abstract ideals - they're game-winning traits.

"One of the big things I show the players is how well we executed on the field goal return for a touchdown last week," he said. "On that play, there were three great examples of players who could have blocked somebody in the back - and they just didn't do it. They were smart and controlled and weren't selfish."

With the big win over Birmingham, Turner is now messaging to his players they are not just a winning team, but better professional football players.

"I spend a lot of my time right now interviewing these players - to get to know them and for them to get to know me," he said. "Talent is a huge part of being a good ballplayer, but your character is another part."

And while Turner said the goal is to win every time his team steps on the field, he's also keeping score of other metrics.

"I'll spell it out for you in real simple terms," said Turner. "I want to win every game. Every coach wants that, but my real goal is about how many guys I can get into NFL camps or workouts, and how many make a team. That's everything about what I'm about."

San Antonio Interim Head Coach Payton Pardee

Youngest Ever, But Pardee Is Built for the Role

At just 28-years-old, Payton Pardee is the youngest head coach in professional football history, but his relative youth isn't putting him at a disadvantage.

"I feel very blessed and grateful for this opportunity," said Pardee in a recent interview with KSAT-TV ABC Channel 12 in San Antonio. "It certainly wasn't on my bingo card, so to speak, when we started this year. Nonetheless, I'm very thankful and appreciative of the league for believing in me."

When San Antonio Brahmas Head Coach Wade Phillips took a leave of absence following Week Three of the 2025 season, Pardee - the team's special teams coordinator, who had already been promoted to offensive coordinator just one week before - was tapped to lead the team beginning in Week Four.

He didn't flinch. He won his first game during that week as head coach, a 24-18 victory over Harris' DC Defenders.

"One of my goals and dreams has been to become a head coach one day," said Pardee. "But it's also something I have been preparing for. What has made this rather smooth for me is my involvement as the special teams coordinator and then taking on the offensive coordinator role (in Week 3). I'm a big believer in preparation. Special teams has given me a lot of good preparation for the decisions you have to make (as a head coach) - clock management, team motivation - because you coach everyone on the team."

Pardee's football lineage is rich - his grandfather Jack coached the Chicago Bears (1975-77), Washington Redskins (1978-80), and Houston Oilers (1990-94), as well as the USFL's Houston Gamblers (1984-85) and University of Houston Cougars (1987-89); his father Ted played for the University of Houston and currently broadcasts their games; and his brother Luke played quarterback at TCU. But Payton has earned his stripes, thanks to Phillips giving him a shot on the Brahmas' staff.

Although he's now the man in charge, Pardee remains grounded, especially in his gratitude toward Phillips.

"We love Coach Wade with all of our heart," he said. "My goal moving forward as long as I'm the interim head coach is to be successful for Coach Wade and bring some victories home for him. I certainly wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him taking a chance on me."

An Opportunity Culture

"League of opportunity" isn't just branding in the UFL - it's the heartbeat of everything the league is about. The UFL has proven it's ready to lift people up - and let them lead.

"There are a lot of great coaches out there that can be head coaches," Pardee said. "It's about having that opportunity to showcase their talent. That's the thought process here. We still preach that - not just for the players, but for the coaches and everyone involved."

For Harris, Pardee and Turner, that opportunity is now real. And they are each showing exactly what can happen when someone is ready for it.

