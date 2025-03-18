Premier Lacrosse League Announces 2025 Playoff Schedule

March 18, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - March 18, 2025 - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, today announced the schedule for the 2025 PLL Playoffs. Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and New York have been selected to host the league's quarterfinals, semifinals, and Championship.

Quarterfinals - August 23, 2025 - TCO Stadium, Minneapolis

Semifinals - Sept. 1, 2025 - Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Championship - Sept. 14, 2025 - Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ

"The path to crowning a 2025 PLL Champion will take us through three premier venues across the country - TCO Stadium in Minneapolis, Subaru Park in Philadelphia, and the iconic Sports Illustrated Stadium just outside of New York City," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "These top-performing markets are suited to host our most important games of our season. In partnership with each venue operator, we look forward to delivering unforgettable playoff moments for our athletes and fans."

The PLL also announced changes to its playoff format for 2025. Continuing in a two conference structure, the top three teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences will qualify for the playoffs. The first two rounds of the playoffs will feature in-conference match ups to name a conference champion, culminating in the Eastern and Western Conference meeting in the PLL Championship game. Seeding for each conference will be determined by overall win-loss record.

Tickets for the 2025 PLL Playoffs are on sale now. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from March 18, 2025

Premier Lacrosse League Announces 2025 Playoff Schedule - PLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.