San Antonio FC to Host Union Deportiva Las Palmas on May 31

March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced the club will host Union Deportiva Las Palmas in a May 31 friendly, marking the first time a Spanish side will visit Toyota Field.

"We're excited to host another major international match here at Toyota Field and to welcome UD Las Palmas to San Antonio," said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "Having a club of their caliber here is incredible, and we hope this event further strengthens the bond between our cities as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our sister city relationship."

UD Las Palmas currently competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish soccer. Founded in 1949, Las Palmas is the only side in Spanish football to achieve back-to-back promotions to La Liga in its first two seasons. The international partnership between SAFC and UD Las Palmas was announced in August 2024 to help promote the growth of the global game with one of San Antonio's sister cities, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

"We are delighted to visit San Antonio and strengthen the relationship between our clubs and communities," said General Director of UD Las Palmas Patricio Viñayo. "This match is an opportunity to showcase our football, connect with fans in the United States and celebrate the strong historical ties between Las Palmas and San Antonio. We look forward to a great experience both on and off the pitch."

SAFC season ticket members will receive further communication on how to access/manage their tickets, along with an exclusive pre-sale to purchase additional tickets for the match beginning Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans subscribed to the SAFC Fan Club and app members will have access to an exclusive presale opportunity beginning at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Tickets for the match go on sale to the general public Thursday, March 27 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.