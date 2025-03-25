Justin Dhillon Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 3

March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Justin Dhillon has been named to Team of the Week bench for week 3 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Dhillon had an incredible night on Saturday, earning two goals, his first ones of the 2025 season. Against Sacramento Republic FC, he had three shots, won three duels, and held a passing accuracy of 76.5%.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3

GK - Damian Las, Louisville City FC

D - Nick Moon, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC

D - Kalen Ryden, New Mexico United

M - Bruno Rendon, Indy Eleven

M - Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Anton Søjberg, Monterey Bay FC

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Ilijah Paul, Monterey Bay FC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

Coach - Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay FC

Bench - Nico Campuzano (MB), Luke Biasi (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Junior Etou (PIT), Marcus Epps (LEX), Justin Dhillon (COS), Damián Rivera (PHX)

Switchbacks stay on the road for the next match against Indy Eleven on March 29th. Don't miss out on the next Switchbacks home match on April 5th as they take on New Mexico United!

