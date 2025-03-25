Arthur Rogers Nets USL Championship Team of the Week 3 Bench Nod

TULSA - FC Tulsa defender Arthur Rogers earned USL Championship Team of the Week 3 honors on Tuesday, the league announced.

Rogers, 28, received the selection after a 0-1 defeat against North Carolina FC where he logged seven clearances, nine duels won, three tackles (one won) and a foul won. A key cog in possession, he also led the team with 88 touches, 58 passes (43 accurate passes) and a shot attempt during action.

His 58 passes marked an individual season-high for the club, with teammates Taylor Calheira, AB Cissoko, Giordano Colli and Stefan Stojanovic each launching three shot attempts, respectively, en route to 19 shot attempts overall.

Rogers and FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field on Friday at 7 p.m. for its first $1 Beer Section Night of the season against Sacramento Republic FC. Fans can purchase tickets to match here.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3

GK - Damian Las, Louisville City FC

D - Nick Moon, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC

D - Kalen Ryden, New Mexico United

M - Bruno Rendon, Indy Eleven

M - Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Anton Søjberg, Monterey Bay FC

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Ilijah Paul, Monterey Bay FC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

Coach - Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay FC

Bench - Nico Campuzano (MB), Luke Biasi (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Junior Etou (PIT), Marcus Epps (LEX), Justin Dhillon (COS), Damián Rivera (PHX)

