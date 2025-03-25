Ilijah Paul Named USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 3

March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC stormed into Orange County's Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine and left with a 3-0 win over its California rivals behind two goals and an assist from Ilijah Paul in an overall dominant showing from the Crisp-and-Kelp. For his individual performance in the match, Paul has been named USL Championship's Player of the Week for Week 3.

The 22-year-old forward from Gilbert, Arizona has been on a tear to start the 2025 campaign, scoring a goal in this club's home-opening match in Week 2 before adding another midweek in the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup. Then on the weekend in OC, Paul had his hand in all three goals in the team's demonstrative 3-0 victory. Paul created three chances in total on the night and finished with a 100% conversion rate on his two shots on target. Defensively, he recorded two blocked shots and a tackle.

Paul was the seventh overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake. In two seasons with the Claret-and-Cobalt, Paul recorded eight goals and two assists in 30 matches for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, while also earning nine appearances in all competitions with the first team. Throughout that time, Paul was sent on two separate loan stints, the first being with Irish club Larne in 2023 before finishing this past season with Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. With Ventura County FC, Paul scored two goals and added one assist in eight matches before joining Monterey Bay FC this offseason.

