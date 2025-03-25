Detroit City FC Signs Goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva to a Two-Year Deal

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced the signing of Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva to a two-year deal with 2025 guaranteed and an option in place for the 2026 season. Mkuruva will wear #16 for Le Rouge this season and has been training with the squad since pre-season.

Mkuruva has been local to the metro-Detroit area since signing with the Michigan Stars in September 2019 before the inaugural NPSL Members Cup campaign, where he would appear twice against Detroit City FC in his first season with the Stars. From there, Mkuruva became a mainstay at the Michigan Stars, earning and keeping the #1 goalkeeper spot from 2019 to 2024, eventually becoming the club captain.

While at the Stars, Mkuruva was part of the 2022 NISA League Championship winning team and the 2023 NISA League Championship runner-up squad.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper also represented the country of Zimbabwe at the U17, U20, and U23 levels before making his senior debut in 2016. Mkuruva represented Zimbabwe at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe's best result at this tournament was a 2-2 draw with Algeria, where Mkuruva started for his country.

Before making his move over to the United States to join the Michigan Stars, Mkuruva played for Buildcon of Zambia (20 appearances) and Cape Town City of South Africa (12 appearances) after starting his professional career at Dynamos of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League after being part of their youth setup from 2008-2012.

