The Ball Is Back: The Somos Unidos Foundation Launches Year Four of Annual Gala
March 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation are excited to announce that their annual gala - "The Ball" - is back for year four! The Ball is the single largest annual fundraiser for the Somos Unidos Foundation each year. This year, The Ball will once again be held at the terrific Atlantic Aviation in Albuquerque, in a massive airplane hangar. Doors open at 6 PM on September 26th, and tickets are on-sale NOW! Get yours HERE!
Attendees will enjoy a "Casino Royale" theme, with table games like blackjack, roulette, and even New Mexico United-themed slot machines. While fans won't be earning real money, there will be terrific prizes throughout the evening, appearances from New Mexico United players and coaches, exciting competitions, and a live auction with unbelievable packages, all aimed at raising money for the programming of the Somos Unidos Foundation.
That programming includes fully-scholarshipping the New Mexico United Academy, so that there is no financial barrier for kids wanting to play the beautiful game; the Diversity Fellowship Program, which provides access to front offices and sidelines for aspiring coaches and professionals looking to get their careers started; United in Health, which provides access to health-focused resources and events for New Mexicans, and much more.
