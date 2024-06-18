Michee Ngalina and Triston Hodge Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic forward Michee Ngalina and defender Triston Hodge have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 15. This is Hartford's eighth and ninth selection to Team of the Week this season.

This week's lineup marks the third time Hodge has received a starting position on Team of the Week this season (Week 5, Week 13). Hodge kept Hartford's defensive third on lockdown in the team's 2-0 defeat against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday. The 29-year-old Trinidad and Tobago native played a crucial role in the Blue and Green's ability to take home a win with a match-high of eight clearances for Hartford. Hodge picked up his second assist of the season in the 6th minute of the match after he sent a perfectly placed long ball to Ngalina, helping the forward start the scoring early and contribute Hartford's fastest goal of the season so far.

Ngalina dominated in the attacking third throughout Saturday's match, scoring both of Hartford's two goals against the Hounds. The 24-year-old forward's set of goals came in the first 20 minutes of play and marked the first time Ngalina scored twice in a game since 2022. He capitalized off of a transition attacking play and slid through the box to volley in a cross from Beckford to double Hartford's lead in the 17th minute of the match. The Congolese player came close to helping raise Hartford's lead to 3-0 in the 52nd minute of the match with a short ball to Deshane Beckford whose shot forced a diving save from Pittsburgh's goalie. Ngalina attempted three shots against the Hounds' and created three big chances for the Blue and Green, more than any other player across both teams.

Joe Farrell and Renan Ribeiro will join Hodge and Ngalina with spots on the bench for Week 15. Farrell played a key role in ball distribution during Saturday's match with a team-high of 49 accurate passes and eight duels won. Ribeiro shut down Pittsburgh's defense with a match-high of four saves to help the Blue and Green secure their third shut out of the season.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 15

GK - Hunter Sulte, Indy Eleven: The 22-year-old goalkeeper recorded a key early penalty kick save as part of a two-save shutout that registered a -1.61 Goals Prevented mark as Indy won its eighth consecutive league outing with a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC.

D - Triston Hodge, Hartford Athletic: The Trinidad and Tobago international notched one assist in his side's 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and recorded eight clearances, 10 recoveries and one interception defensively at Trinity Health Stadium.

D - Lamar Batista, North Carolina FC: Batista won 9 of 13 duels - including 4 of 5 aerial duels - while recording five clearances and six recoveries and completing 56 of 62 passes as North Carolina earned a 2-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. on Sunday evening.

D - Akeem Ward, Memphis 901 FC: The veteran defender recorded three chances created, recorded five interceptions, six clearances and eight recoveries and completed 78 of 102 passes across two games as 901 FC took four points to move into third in the West.

M - Yosuke Hanya, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The Tokyo native scored a pair of goals, had five shots overall, three of which were on target, and completed 3 of 5 dribbles in the Switchbacks' 4-2 victory against Orange County SC.

M - Rafael Mentzingen, North Carolina FC: The Brazilian scored once from the penalty spot and had three shot and two chances created while completing 43 of 51 passes overall and winning 2 of 2 tackles, 5 of 6 ground duels, and 3 of 4 aerial duels in a 2-0 win against Monterey Bay F.C.

M - Lindo Mfeka, Oakland Roots SC: The South African playmaker recorded his first two-goal game since 2022, also hit the woodwork and completed 13 of 15 passes while winning 2 of 2 duels as Roots took a 3-2 victory against Sacramento Republic FC.

M - Pacifique Niyongabire, Tampa Bay Rowdies: The Burundi international provided the assist on the Rowdies' late game-winner against Louisville City FC and had two chances created overall while completing 23 of 30 passes and winning 3 of 3 tackles and 10 of 13 ground duels defensively.

F - Bryce Jamison, Orange County SC: The 18-year-old United States youth international scored a pair of outstanding goals and had one chance created while completing 15 of 18 passes and winning 2 of 3 tackles and 3 of 5 ground duels in Orange County's visit to Colorado Springs.

F - Michee Ngalina, Hartford Athletic: The former Championship Young Player of the Year scored twice in the opening 16 minutes, recorded three shots on target and had two chances created as Hartford took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

F - Maalique Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The Jamaican forward scored a pair of goals, had four shots overall and two chances created while completing 4 of 4 dribbles and 25 of 28 passes in the Switchbacks' 4-2 victory against Orange County SC.

Coach - Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots SC: Glinton's side took its first victory in club history on the road against rival Sacramento Republic FC with an impressive all-around display that earned the side its fourth win in the last five league outings.

Bench: Renan Ribeiro (HFD), Stephen Carroll (DET), Joe Farrell (HFD), Bruno Lapa (MEM), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Trevor Amann (SAC), Greg Hurst (NM)

