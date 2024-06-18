Memphis 901 FC's Akeem Ward Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship announced on Tuesday Memphis 901 FC defender Akeem Ward was named to the league's Team of the Week for Week 15.
Akeem was instrumental in a two-match week featuring a comeback draw to Rhode Island and victory over league-leading New Mexico United. The defender tallied 12 duels won, five interceptions and six clearances as Memphis grabbed four points and moved to No. 3 in the Western Conference.
Bruno Lapa was also named to the Team of the Week honorable mention list after recording a goal and an assist in Memphis' victory on Saturday. The midfielder tallied five chances created in two matches while completing 85% of his passes.
Memphis 901 FC is in on the road Saturday as they travel to face Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff for the Western Conference matchup is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on ESPN+ or WMC Action News 5 Plus locally.
