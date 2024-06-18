El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Rematch at Oakland Roots SC

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso have revenge on the mind when they make the trip to Oakland Roots SC for a 2024 Western Conference rematch on Wednesday, June 19. Kickoff from Pioneer Stadium is set for 8 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS OAKLAND ROOTS SC - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2024 @ 8 P.M. MT - PIONEER STADIUM

Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Watch Party: Cabo Joe's (7942 Gateway Blvd E)

ALL-TIME SERIES

In six matches, El Paso has only managed to beat the Roots once and that came during last year's regular season finale. In that match, El Paso securing their place in the 2023 postseason with a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Sonupe and Noah Dollenmayer.

Other than that though, the Roots have always been a thorn in Locomotive's side and after the last time these two sides met - the Roots' Johnny Rodriguez scored twice early in the second half to regain the lead and take home the three points in a 3-2 win at Southwest University Park -, Locomotive will be set on settling the score to make some noise in the standings as the season reaches its halfway point.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Though it may not have been a win, Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera did take the point the Locos got in their draw vs Phoenix Rising FC as a positive, stating in a post-match press conference that he was pleased that the team's defensive aggression was on display and that they were difficult for Phoenix's offense to penetrate. Plus, it snapped a five-game home losing streak, so it is a performance he believes the team can build on.

However, they will have to find a way to do so without Liam Rose. The Aussie defensive midfielder has been a critical component to El Paso's lineup for the past two seasons, registering a team-leading 52 won tackles, 77 interceptions and 2,046 successful passes within that time period. It's a massive loss no doubt, but now it's time for other players on the team to step up to fill in that gap being left behind in order for Locomotive to keep up the momentum it's just now starting to build.

OAKLAND ROOTS SC

Oakland are finding ways to win as of lates, having secured four victories in their last five matches and they've come against some notable opposition, including Sacramento Republic FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Players of note that will keep the Locos defense on their toes are forwards Lindo Mfeka and Jeciel Cedeño. Mfeka was named the USL Championship's most recent Player of the Week following his two-goal performance against Sacramento. Cedeño also netted a goal in that match, the second consecutive match in which the Ecuadorian has scored in.

ADDITIONAL INFO

