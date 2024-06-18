Hounds Add Forward Mushagalusa on Loan

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has acquired forward Enoch Mushagalusa from Hartford Athletic on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2024 season, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Mushagalusa, 24, signed with Hartford Athletic as a free agent prior to the 2024 season. He had one goal in seven appearances - six off the bench - so far this season for Hartford.

"Enoch is a talented player with speed who excels in 1v1 duels. He will help us in wide areas and as a second striker who is equally adept at scoring goals or creating chances for others. We are certainly excited to have him here in Pittsburgh for the rest of the 2024 season," Riverhounds coach Bob Lilley said.

Prior to Hartford, Mushagalusa spent two seasons with Louisville City FC, where he scored 12 goals and had four assists in 53 regular-season appearances. He also played four matches in 2023 for San Diego Loyal while on a brief loan stint.

A native of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mushagalusa came to the U.S. as a youth player in the academy of the Colorado Rapids of MLS. In 2020, he signed his first pro deal with Sporting Kansas City II, then a USL Championship club, where he amassed nine goals and five assists in 43 games.

Mushagalusa will be eligible for selection when the Hounds host one of his former clubs, Louisville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Highmark Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.