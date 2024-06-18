Hounds Add Forward Mushagalusa on Loan
June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has acquired forward Enoch Mushagalusa from Hartford Athletic on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2024 season, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.
Mushagalusa, 24, signed with Hartford Athletic as a free agent prior to the 2024 season. He had one goal in seven appearances - six off the bench - so far this season for Hartford.
"Enoch is a talented player with speed who excels in 1v1 duels. He will help us in wide areas and as a second striker who is equally adept at scoring goals or creating chances for others. We are certainly excited to have him here in Pittsburgh for the rest of the 2024 season," Riverhounds coach Bob Lilley said.
Prior to Hartford, Mushagalusa spent two seasons with Louisville City FC, where he scored 12 goals and had four assists in 53 regular-season appearances. He also played four matches in 2023 for San Diego Loyal while on a brief loan stint.
A native of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mushagalusa came to the U.S. as a youth player in the academy of the Colorado Rapids of MLS. In 2020, he signed his first pro deal with Sporting Kansas City II, then a USL Championship club, where he amassed nine goals and five assists in 43 games.
Mushagalusa will be eligible for selection when the Hounds host one of his former clubs, Louisville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Highmark Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2024
- Volunteer with Republic FC to Support Military Community - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Rematch at Oakland Roots SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Fan Vote Open - Danny Vitiello Earns Fourth Consecutive Save of the Week Nomination - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Takes on Miami FC in a Midweek Duel at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Academy Closes out 2023/24 Season with Trophies - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Loan Enoch Mushagalusa to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Hartford Athletic
- Hounds Add Forward Mushagalusa on Loan - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Yosuke Hanya and Maalique Foster Named to Team of the Week - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Republic FC Forward Trevor Amann Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Michee Ngalina and Triston Hodge Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Hounds Add Forward Mushagalusa on Loan Deal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Niyongabire Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sulte Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Memphis 901 FC's Akeem Ward Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Memphis 901 FC
- Yosuke Hanya and Maalique Foster Have Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 15 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC's Akeem Ward Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul Partner with Bawi Agua Fresca - Oakland Roots
- Match Preview: Miami FC at FC Tulsa - Miami FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Mutually Part Ways with Liam Rose - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Hounds Add Forward Mushagalusa on Loan
- Hounds Add Forward Mushagalusa on Loan Deal
- Preview: Hounds vs. Louisville City FC
- Two Early Goals Sink Hounds at Hartford
- Two Early Goals Sink Hounds in Hartford