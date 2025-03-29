Indy Eleven Falls In Home Opener, 3-2
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Indianapolis- Indy Eleven scored first and last, but came up short in a 3-2 setback to defending USLC champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in front of 10,202 fans on a rainy night at Carroll Stadium.
Former Switchbacks forward Maalique Foster put the Boys in Blue in front in the 19th minute with his 21st career goal in USL Championship play. Defender Aedan Stanley played a beautiful cross from the left side across the area to Foster on the right side of the box and Foster buried it just inside the near post with his left foot to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Colorado Springs substitute Marco Micaletto tied it up four minutes after entering in the 43rd minute so the teams were tied at half, 1-1.
The Boys in Blue came out strong in the second half when midfielder Oliver Brynéus, who made his first start, led forward Edward Kizza into the area in the 49th minute, but Kizza's quick strike caromed off the near post.
Micaletto then gave his team the lead with his second goal in the 62nd. Justin Dhillon added an insurance goal two minutes later for the defending champions to make it 3-1.
The Boys in Blue kept fighting, with defender Ben Ofeimu getting a scoring opportunity in the 78th minute.
In the eighth and final minute of stoppage time, captain Aodhan Quinn earned a free kick and then converted it by splitting the wall and curling it inside the near post for his his second goal of the season and the 56th of his USLC career to narrow the margin to 3-2.
The Boys in Blue return home next Saturday vs. North Carolina FC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium in its "Kick for a Cause" match with partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.
2025 USL Championship
Indy Eleven 2:3 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Sat., Mar. 29, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.
Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis, Ind.
Attendance: 10,202
Weather: Rain, 71 degrees
Scoring Summary
IND - Maalique Foster 19'
COS - Marco Micaletto (Matt Real) 43'
COS - Marco Micaletto (Quenzi Huerman) 62'
COS - Justin Dhillon 64'
IND - Aodhan Quinn 90'+8
Discipline Summary
COS - Charlie Adams (caution) 7'
IND - James Murphy (caution) 53'
COS - Akeem Ward (caution) 59'
Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Oliver Brynéus (Elvis Amoh 65'), Jack Blake, Maalique Foster (Logan Neidlinger (90'+1), Edward Kizza.
Indy Eleven Subs not used: Josh O'Brien, Finn McRobb, Cam Lindley,Reice Charles-Cook, Bruno Rendon, Ryan Hunsucker, Maverick McCoy.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC line-up: Abraham Romero, Matt Real, Matt Mahoney, Garven Metusala (Juan Tejada 76'), Akeem Ward (Duke Lacroix 62'), Anthony Fontana, Charlie Adams (Marco Micaletto 39'), Zach Zandi, Justin Dhillon (Steven Echevarria 84'), Jonas Fjeldberg (Herbert Endeley 62'), Quenzi Huerman (Yosuke Hanya 62').
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC subs not used: Christian Herrera.
