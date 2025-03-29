San Antonio FC Secures 3-2 Comeback Win Over Lexington SC

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - San Antonio FC continued its best start in club history after battling back for a 3-2 win at Lexington SC Saturday.

San Antonio fell behind for the first time this season, quickly finding itself facing an 0-2 deficit with a pair of LSC goals in the 11th and 16th minute, respectively. Jimmy Medranda sparked the rally with a stunning left-footed curler from the edge of the box that tucked into the far post to put SAFC on the scoresheet in the 23rd minute.

SAFC found its equalizer shortly after with a converted penalty kick from Jorge Hernandez in the 28th minute, sending the teams into the halftime break locked at 2-2.

Jake LaCava netted the game winner for SAFC in the 83rd minute, controlling a cross from Medranda and threading through a pair of defenders to poke home the final strike.

Scoring Summary:

LEX: Nick Firmino (Assisted by Kieran Sargeant) 11'

LEX: Corey Burke 16'

SA: Jimmy Medranda 23'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Penalty) 28'

SA: Jake LaCava (Assisted by Jimmy Medranda) 83'

Next Up

San Antonio FC is back at home to face Phoenix Rising FC at Toyota Field Sunday, April 6. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be nationally broadcast on CBS. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 4-0-0 on the season with 12 points, sitting atop the Western Conference standings in 1st place.

SAFC set a new club record with a four-match winning streak to start the season.

Defender Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal for the club, while adding his second assist of the year.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez became the second SAFC player to net multiple goals this season, matching Luke Haakenson with two.

Forward Jake LaCava scored his first goal of the season.

SAFC has scored in its last 10 USL Championship matches, netting 17 goals in that run.

The match marks San Antonio's first multi-goal comeback victory since June 2019.

San Antonio's eight goals this season are tied for most in the league four matches in.

Defender Nelson Flores Blanco recorded his first start of the season.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Mitchell Taintor (Alexis Souahy 57'), Alex Crognale, Jimmy Medranda (Nicky Hernandez 84'), Almir Soto, Nelson Flores Blanco (Lucio Berron 84'), Rece Buckmaster, Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson (Juan Osorio 84'), Jake LaCava, Diogo Pacheco (Dmitrii Erofeev 89')

Substitutions Not Used: Juan Agudelo, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

LEX: Yellow Card (Nick Firmino) 19'

LEX: Yellow Card (Kieran Sargeant) 26'

LEX: Yellow Card (Sofiane Djeffal) 70'

SA: Yellow Card (Jake LaCava)

SA: Yellow Card (Richard Sanchez)

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the team's performance)

"First of all, big win. It was a difficult match. We beat a good team tonight. They played well. In the first half, they connected through the middle. They hurt us a lot and got possession through the middle. The first ten minutes, being 2-0 down, I'm very happy with the response of my team. The guys have showed character, personality, and it's not easy to be down early in the game and then win 3-2 after 90 minutes, so I can't ask for more from my guys."

(On overcoming the 0-2 deficit)

"Every match in this league is going to be different. It's not easy to go away and score three goals, as well. Something in the last few weeks was that we looked solid defensively, but we need to do better offensively and create more goal opportunities and today, it went the other way. Today, we give up two goals in ten minutes and we were able to score three goals in 90 [minutes]. The most important thing is the mentality of the team, the character of the team. We know it's going to be a long season. It's going to be tough matches, home and away, and if we continue with that character, we're going to be good winning some points away and at home."

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the win)

"We learn from every game, and today showed what the team is about. We're about desire, and we don't stop working until the final whistle and it goes to show how committed we are to winning."

(On how to keep the momentum going)

"I think we keep it going day-by-day at training. We have to give it to the boys. Everyone is competitive, from the small-sided games to the rondos, and it just goes to show that everyone has desire to win, and I just think if we keep with that same mentality, it'll get us through the season."

Midfielder Luke Haakenson

(On the team's mentality to come from behind)

"It's a testament to our character. The guys are gritty, guys are tough. Before the game, and at halftime, we said in the locker room, we have some dogs, and it showed tonight and we're happy. You don't want to be in a spot down 2-0 usually, but I think it was a chance for us to really prove we can win in multiple ways and this was the first time we were playing from a losing position this season, which was an awesome thing to see how we're going to respond and we did."

