Loudoun United FC Scores 2-0 Win over Rhode Island FC

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club secure all three points in a 2-0 victory over defending Eastern Conference Champions Rhode Island FC at Segra Field.

Match Summary

The Red-And-White move to 3-1-0 on the season following a 2-0 Home Opener win at Segra Field against Rhode Island FC. Following a back-and-forth start to the match, with shots on target from both squads, Abdellatif Aboukoura opened the scoring for Loudoun in the 35th minute of play. Off an assist from Drew Skundrich, Aboukoura dribbled through three Rhode Island defenders and buried his shot into the bottom left netting from just inside the 18-yard box. Then, just five minutes later, Aboukoura struck again. This time off an assist from Florian Valot, Aboukoura beats his man through the legs and buries a shot into the top netting of the Rhode Island goal. Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux was only tested once in the first half, making a beautiful save off a close-quarters shot from the 6-yard box. This was Aboukoura's fourth goal of the season, and fourth goal in four matches. Valot's assist was his third of the season thus far. The first half would finish 2-0 in favor of Loudoun United.

The second half of the play at Segra Field began the same way as the first half. Featuring shots on target from both teams, Rhode Island and Loudoun United traded shots and fouls for the remaining 45 minutes. Yanis Leerman was presented with his second yellow card of the match in the 67th minute of play, the Red-And-White would finish out the match with 10 men. Rhode Island kept the one-man advantage until stoppage time, when Rhode Island's Zach Herivaux received a red card for a reckless, last-man tackle. The match would finish in a 2-0 win for Loudoun United, with eight total cards shown by the referee, including a red card for both teams.

Thoughts from the Team

Abdellatif Aboukoura on his two-goal, Man of the Match performance:

"We are feeling good, but it's always one game at a time. We've had a strong start to the season, now it's time to put our heads down and keep on working towards our goal."

Coach Ryan Martin on the club's first win over Rhode Island FC:

"We wanted to come out here, in our Home Opener, and be aggressive, assertive, and put them under pressure. We accomplished all those things. Seems like they struggled to break us down, we held our own in the box and looked very comfortable. A good way to bounce back after Louisville."

Notes

Wesley Leggett made his 75th appearance for Loudoun United, subbing in the 58th minute of play. This is the most among active players, and the third most in Loudoun history.

This was Abdellatif Aboukoua's fourth goal of the season; he leads the USL Championship in goals for this season (4).

This was Florian Valot's third assist of the season; he leads the USL Championship in assists for this season (3).

Hugo Fauroux recorded his first clean sheet of the 2025 season, facing two shots on target.

Pedro Santos (Legacy Number 148) made his debut for Loudoun United, subbing on in the 66th minute of play.

Yanis Leerman will be suspended for one match (April 5th) after receiving a red card.

