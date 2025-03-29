Late Goal Downs Hartford 2-1

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, CT - A goal in the final minutes of the second half gave El Paso Locomotive a lead they would not relinquish and spoil the home opener for Hartford Athletic. The win marked El Paso's first league victory of the season, while Hartford remained winless through three matches.

El Paso struck first in the 10th minute when forward Roberto Avila capitalized on a defensive lapse, calmly slotting the ball past Hartford goalkeeper Paul Walters. Hartford responded with energy and found an equalizer in the 29th minute. Jonathan Jimenez delivered a precise cross into the box, where Mamadou Dieng rose above the defense to head home the tying goal.

The second half saw both teams pushing for a winner, but it was El Paso who broke through late. In the 86th minute, Wahab Ackwei finished off a set-piece opportunity with a powerful header, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Statistically, El Paso held a slight edge in possession (52.6%) and outshot Hartford 7-2, including 3 shots on target to Hartford's 1. Hartford committed 23 fouls and received four yellow cards, while El Paso was shown one.

Despite Hartford's efforts, including a few late surges and a near miss in stoppage time, El Paso's defense held firm to secure all three points. Hartford Athletic hit the road for a U.S. Open Cup match against Portland Hearts of Pine on Wednesday night. The Boys in Green return home on Saturday, April 12 at 2 PM. Tickets are on sale now at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD EL PASO

Shots 2 7

Shots On Target 1 3

Corners 14 17

Fouls 23 13

Offsides 0 0

Possession 47.4% 52.6%

Passing Accuracy 83.3% 88.1%

Saves 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD EL PASO

29 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Jonathan Jiménez) 10 ¬Â² - Roberto Avila

86 ¬Â² - Wahab Ackwei

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD EL PASO

22 ¬Â² - Marlon Hairston (Yellow) 45 ¬Â² - Frank Daroma (Yellow)

42 ¬Â² - Arturo Diz Pe (Yellow)

49 ¬Â² - Addie Obalola (Yellow)

82 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD EL PASO

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 23 (GK) Jahmali Waite

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 3 (DF) Wahab Ackwei

30 (DF) Arturo Diz Pe 7 (DF) Bryan Romero

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 25 (DF) Arturo Ortiz

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 12 (DF) Ricky Ruiz

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston 8 (MF) Frank Daroma (Kofi Twumasi, 90+')

17 (MF) Jonathan Jimenez (Kyle Edwards, 72 ¬Â²) 6 (MF) Eric Calvillo

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Joe Farrell, 87 ¬Â²) 24 (MF) Guillermo Diaz

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 10 (MF) Armando Moreno (Frank Lopez, 90+')

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 14 (FW) Roberto Avila (Gabi Torres, 80 ¬Â²)

81 (FW) Adewale Obalola (Deshane Beckford, 63 ¬Â²) 13 (FW) Wilmer Cabrera (Tumi Moshobane, 87 ¬Â²)

