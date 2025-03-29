Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Forward Hugo Mbongue on Loan from Toronto FC

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club announced today the acquisition of forward Hugo Mbongue on loan from Toronto FC, pending league and federation approval. The talented striker joins Lexington's USL Championship squad for the 2025 season, bringing an additional attacking presence to the club.

Mbongue, 20, is a product of the Toronto FC Academy and signed a professional contract with Toronto FC II in 2021 before earning a first-team deal with Toronto FC in 2022. He made his Major League Soccer debut on October 9, 2022, against the Philadelphia Union. During the 2024 season, he was loaned to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship, where he continued his development and gained valuable experience.

Lexington Sporting Club continues to strengthen its roster as it competes in the USL Championship season. With a focus on building a competitive squad, the club remains committed to securing high-caliber talent that aligns with its strategic goals. The addition of Mbongue reinforces the team's attacking options and provides depth as Lexington aims to make a strong impact in its inaugural USL Championship campaign. The club's technical staff will work closely with Mbongue to integrate him into the system and maximize his contributions on the field. Additional roster announcements and club updates will be shared in the coming weeks.

