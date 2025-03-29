Switchbacks Earn Three Points on the Road against Indy Eleven

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Matt Mahoney congratulates Marco Micaletto

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough battle on the road against Indy Eleven and earned their first win of the season with a final score of 2-3.

Switchbacks brought high pressure onto Indy Eleven as soon as the whistle blew. In just the first half, the Switchbacks dominated with 57% possession of the ball, had 223 accurate passes, and held a passing accuracy of 87.2%.

In the 19', Indy player #16 Aedan Stanley crossed the ball over to the far left side of the net, bouncing it to #99 Maalique Foster, who tapped it past the goal line.

In the 40', #34 Charlie Adams was forced to leave the field due to an injury, and #22 Marco Micaletto was substituted in to replace him. Micaletto immediately made an impact upon entering the game. Just three minutes later, in the 43', #6 Matt Real sent a chip pass into the box to Micaletto, who took a quick touch before firing the ball into the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

With the game tied, both teams felt the pressure to score next. In the 62', the Switchbacks earned a corner kick. Micaletto took the kick, passing it quickly to #11 Quenzi Huerman, who then returned the ball to Micaletto. Micaletto delivered, sending the ball high into the net.

Looking to extend their advantage, the Switchbacks continued to press. In the 64', #14 Duke Lacroix made a strong run from midfield to the edge of the box. His shot was blocked by an Indy defender, but #77 Justin Dhillon capitalized on the deflection, tapping the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 1-3.

Indy Eleven found one last-minute goal in the 90+8' of the match. After Indy Eleven was awarded a free kick, #14 Aodhan Quinn took the shot right into the bottom left side of the net. After the final whistle blew, the win for the Switchbacks was secured with a final score of 2-3.

Match Statistics: Saves: COS: Abraham Romero: (3) IND: Hunter Suite: (1)

Goals: COS: Micaletto (A: Real) (43'), Micaletto (A:Huerman) (62'), Dhillon (64') IND: Foster (19'), Quinn (90+8')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Adams (7'), Ward (59'), Romero (90+5') IND:YC: Murphy (53')

