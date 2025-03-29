Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Loudoun United FC

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC midfielder Marc Ybarra with possession vs. Loudoun United FC

LEESBURG, VA. - Rhode Island FC's second-ever trip to Segra Field ended in defeat on Saturday as the club fell 2-0 to Loudoun United FC. Once again conceding a pair of early goals in the first half, the club was unable to erase an early deficit as it suffered its second shutout of the year.

After a slow opening half hour, Loudoun United FC (3W-1L-0T) opened the scoring in the 35th minute, capitalizing off of a defensive miscue to take the lead. After Andrew Skundrich intercepted Grant Stoneman's attempted pass out of the back, Abdellatif Aboukoura got on the end of his pass and used crafty footwork to cut through the Rhode Island FC (0W-2L-1T) defense. Working his way into the 18-yard box, the striker placed a right-footed finish past Koke Vegas and into the bottom left corner to give the hosts the lead.

Aboukoura struck again just five minutes later, this time working into the box on the end of Florian Valot's long throw-in. Taking a smart touch to get past Frank Nodarse and into the box, he curled the ball around Vegas at the near post with his right foot to double the Loudoun advantage in the 40th minute.

Rhode Island FC nearly pulled on back two minutes later, working quickly down the other way after the goal. Getting on the end of a dangerous cross at the top of the box, Maxi Rodriguez drove a low shot goalward, but it was saved by Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux.

With the exception of another second-half shot on target from Rodriguez, Rhode Island FC struggled to generate chances through the remainder of the game, and could not find the back of the net as the game ended 2-0.

Up next, Rhode Island will continue its search for its first win of the season as it heads to the west coast to take on Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff from the Oakland Coliseum is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

LDN - Abdellatif Aboukoura (Andrew Skundrich), 35th minute: Aboukoura picks out the bottom corner from inside the 18-yard box. RI 0, LDN 2

LDN - Abdellatif Aboukoura (Florian Valot), 40th minute: Aboukoura curls a close-range shot around Koke Vegas at the near post. RI 0, LDN 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

In the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, Zach Herviaux received a red card for a foul on Loudoun's Wesley Leggett. Herivaux will be ineligible for selection during next week's game at Oakland Roots SC.

Five of Rhode Island FC's six conceded goals have been scored in the first half.

Rhode Island FC took a season-low six shots in Saturday's loss.

Jojea Kwizera made his first appearance since returning from international duty with Rwanda, coming on as a substitute at halftime.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marc Ybarra

