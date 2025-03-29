Match Preview: Miami FC vs New Mexico United
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC is set to take on New Mexico United, this Saturday night. Miami is coming off of a loss last weekend against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Miami will be looking to get back into the swing of things to wrap up March at home.
A key player to watch on Miami's side is forward Francisco Bonfiglio. Bonfiglio scored the opening goal in the last match, just two minutes into the game. The forward was also responsible for Miami's first half brace in its Open Cup match earlier that week.
New Mexico United comes to South Florida looking for another win after beating El Paso last week. The Western Conference team will be looking to Greg Hurst, who has scored three goals in the past three games, as one of their key players.
Miami will be looking to finish off March with a win, and New Mexico will be looking to leave South Florida with the same.
Match Notes
Last Meeting: 1-0 at New Mexico
New Mexico has won the last three meetings
Tickets for the game can be found at miamifc.com/tickets.
#MIAvNM Quick Facts
Date: March 29, 2025
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. EST
Venue: Pitbull Stadium
Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets
How to Watch:
Local: FanDuel Sports Network App
Nationwide: ESPN+
South America: ESPN LATAM
International: YouTube
2025 USL Championship Record:
Miami FC: 0-3-0
New Mexico United: 1-2-0
