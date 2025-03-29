Hounds Blank Birmingham for 2nd Straight Win

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds made it two wins in two home matches with a goal on each side of halftime, defeating the Birmingham Legion, 2-0, tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Robbie Mertz and Danny Griffin scored for the Hounds (2-1-1), goalkeeper Eric Dick made a pair of saves for his second straight shutout, and the Hounds remained unbeaten in six matches at home against the Legion (0-2-2).

The win was the 100th Hounds win at Highmark Stadium, which opened in 2013. The team holds a 100-49-55 record at their South Shore home.

First half

As with the team's previous three matches, the Hounds came out controlling the ball, holding 60.6 percent of possession in the first 45.

From the first corner of the match, defender Luke Biasi nearly got his first goal with a flicked header that missed just wide across the face of goal. Mertz created a chance with his work rate shortly afterward, winning the ball along the goal line and creating a shooting angle that forced a save by Birmingham's Matt Van Oekel.

In the 25th minute, Mertz set up Jackson Walti with a delicate pass to a wide area of the box, and Walti struck a shot that cracked the underside of the crossbar but stayed out of the goal.

Mertz got the Hounds on the board by following the play after Bradley Sample's shot from 18 yards was blocked. The rebound came to Mertz on the left side, and he hit a composed shot into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Second half

The Hounds continued to look for a second goal, but sat in a more defensive posture, allowing the Legion to have a nearly identical possession edge with 60.8 percent of the ball.

Augi Williams had the ball in the net in the 67th minute after being played through between defenders, but the offside flag was raised to negate the goal.

The flag stayed down three minutes later, however, as Beto Ydrach slipped a rolling pass between the Legion center backs. Griffin ran on to the ball and slid to put it into the net past an onrushing Van Oekel, giving the Hounds' captain his second goal in as many games.

Dick made his only two saves of the match in the final 15 minutes, and Hounds Academy player Pablo Linzoain, a Fox Chapel High School student, entered the match as a late substitute for the 18-year-old's third career match as an amateur player at the pro level.

Modelo Man of the Match

Robbie Mertz netted the game's opening goal by pouncing on a rebound, the most notable of many times he was in the right place. He had a team highs of eight total crosses, five touches in the Legion box and two chances created, and he rounded out the performance by winning the ball seven times, two off the team lead.

What's next?

The Hounds have a week off before heading to the Lowcountry to face the Charleston Battery on Saturday, April 12. The team will also find out its opponent in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup next week after Second Round games conclude Wednesday.

