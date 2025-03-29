Missed Penalty Looms Large in Miami FC Defeat to Tampa Bay 1-2

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC had an early goal from Francisco Bonfiglio wasn't enough as defensive lapses and a second half missed penalty sank Miami in a 1-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium.

Miami started quickly with pressure on the Rowdies' defense who looked disorganized at the beginning due to the high pressure of Miami's attack.

That pressure paid off quickly as Miami's Alejandro Mitrano intercepted a pass and quickly looped a ball through to Bonfiglio. Bonfiglio, coming off a two goal performance chipped the Rowdies keeper to put Miami ahead 1-0 in the 2nd minute.

The 2nd minute goal seemed to wake up Tampa Bay as the Rowdies slowly started to maintain more possession. While Tampa continued to dominate in possession for the next 25 minutes, Miami remained solid in their defending. However, eventually with Miami continuing to give up possession they paid for that performance in the 31st minute.

After Miami gave up the ball again, Tampa Bay forward Pacius took a pass and fought off Akinyode to hammer the ball to the far post past the reach of Hamid to even the score at 1-1.

Tampa Bay continued to dominate in possession and almost had another goal in the 44th minute, but Arteaga's chance missed just wide.

Then seconds before half, Miami committed another defensive lapse when the game appeared to be headed even at halftime. Hilton for Tampa Bay took advantage of the Miami giveaway and quickly crossed in a ball that fell between two Miami defenders and right to the head of Rowdies' Crisostomo who placed his header perfectly in the far post to give Tampa Bay a shocking lead right before half.

Miami FC came out in the second half determined to get a result and maintain possession. It was an improved second half performance and adjustment that again looked positive, especially with Allen Gavilanes entering the game in the 60th minute.

It did not take long for Gavilanes to make an impact. The attacking midfielder took possession and immediately streaked down the right side beating his defender in the box. He was quickly brought down and the official immediately pointed to the spot, where Miami appeared to be on the verge of at least grabbing a point.

Bonfiglio stepped up and was appearing to have his second straight brace. Unfortunately the young forward skied his shot well over the crossbar. It would be the last great chance either side would have on the night, and Miami would drop the points.

The team will look to rebound next week against New Mexico at Pitbull Stadium for its fourth straight home match on Saturday, March 29th at 7pm.

