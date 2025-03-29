Game Day: Loucity vs. Detroit City FC

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

It's an early season battle for first place today as Louisville City FC hosts Detroit City FC at 4 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

LouCity (2-0-1, 7 points) and Detroit (2-0-1, 7 points) are tied atop the USL Championship's Eastern Conference. The winner of Saturday's game - should there be one - would claim sole possession of first place. Should the two sides tie, Loudoun United could take over first with a victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

The game takes place on Kentucky Derby 151 Day at Lynn Family Stadium. Festivities in partnership with Churchill Downs include:

A photo op with the Kentucky Derby trophy in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone

Official bugler Steve Buttleman will offer a live "Call to the Post"

Legendary jockey Pat Day will serve as honorary captain

The track's "Churchill Charlie" mascot will roam the stadium

Derby week ticket giveaways from Churchill Downs

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy a $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and bottled water at various bars around Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville City is coming off of a strong performance in the home opener last weekend, a 2-0 win over Loudoun. The win was Louisville's first shutout of 2025. Detroit dropped points at home in its last outing, drawing with Birmingham Legion FC at home, 2-2.

Visit LouCity.com/Derby151 for tickets and more information.

Fans can watch the game on MyTV 58 and listen on ESPN Louisville's AM 680/ FM105.7. The game will also stream on the WDRB+ app and ESPN+.

