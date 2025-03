Legion FC Unable to Break Down Pittsburgh in Loss

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC versus the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A trying road stretch ended in less-than-ideal fashion for Birmingham Legion FC as the Three Sparks' woes at Highmark Stadium continued on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The defeat marked the first time in the 2025 USL Championship campaign that Legion FC was held without a goal as it still searches for its first ever win in the Steel City.

Goals by Robbie Mertz and Danny Griffin provided the difference for the Riverhounds, who made the most of its scant scoring chances. The two teams combined for just 20 total shots, but just six on target, with both of Birmingham's attempts on frame coming in the second half as it chased for a result.

With the possessions numbers split 50-50, Legion FC led the match with 66 final third entries - 23 more than its opponent - but had just nine total touches in the box. Birmingham finished the match with an expected goal metric of 0.29, as the squad had trouble for much of the evening in breaking down a Riverhounds defense that focused on stymying forward Ronaldo Damus.

Legion FC found itself absorbing a lot of pressure from Pittsburgh from the opening whistle and the home side broke through in the 36th minute. An initial shot from Bradley Sample at the top of the box forced a reaction from Legion FC defender Jake Rufe, but the deflection went right into the feet of Riverhounds forward Robbie Mertz, who took a touch to settle before slotting a shot inside the near post.

It was a tough opening goal for Matt Van Oekel, who was first called into action 15 minutes earlier and made a nice kick save on a shot from short range to deny Mertz. The Legion FC goalkeeper finished with a pair of saves on the evening.

Following a turnover at midfield, Pittsburgh doubled its lead in the 70th minute with a passing sequence that ended with Roberto Ydrach slipping a ball behind the Birmingham backline that Riverhounds captain Danny Griffin finished off inside the box.

10 of Legion FC's 11 total shots came in the final 45 minutes of the match as the second half substitutions were attacking focused. Forward Danny Trejo entered in the 74th minute to mark his first appearance since suffering an injury early in the second half of the season opener against Loudoun United FC. Eight minutes later saw the 2025 season debut of Tyler Pasher, as the veteran forward came on for Moses Mensah in the 82nd minute.

MATCH DETAILS

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 4

1ST HALF

2ND HALF

FINAL

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (0W-2L-2D | 2 PTS)

0

0

0

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC (2W-1L-1D | 7 PTS)

1

1

2

LINEUPS

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Suarez, Rufe, Kos (Hamouda 46′), Mensah (Pasher 82′), Martinez - C, Hernandez-Foster, Torres, Tabort Etaka (Trejo 74′), McCartney, Damus

PIT: Dick - GK, Etou (Broughton 74′), Suber, Ydrach, Biasi, Walti, Mertz (Linzoain 89′), Griffin - C, Sample (Osumanu 64′), O'Toole (Bouregy 64′), Williams (Larsen 89′)

GOALS

BHM:

PIT: Mertz 36′; Griffin 70′

DISCIPLINE

BHM: Damus (Yellow) 72′

PIT: O'Toole (Yellow) 15′

