Yankees No. 12 Prospect C/1B Ben Rice Promoted to Triple-A

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that C/1B Ben Rice has been promoted from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Rice is currently slashing.261/.382/.511 with 36 R, 47 H, 9 2B, 12 HR, 26 RBI and 8 SB in 49 games in Somerset. He is among the Eastern League leaders in HR (T-1 st), BB (2 nd), R (3 rd), XBH (T-4 th), TB (4 th), SLG (5 th) and OPS (5 th).

The Cohasset, Massachusetts native has dominated in his two seasons in Double-A. Since joining the Patriots on 7/18/23, Rice leads all Double-A batters with 28 HR, 74 RBI, 76 R, 51 XBH and 219 TB. Since that day, he also leads the Eastern League with a.584 SLG and.977 OPS. His.296 BA, 53 BB and 22 doubles all rank 2nd in the league since his debut.

Rice was named the Yankees 2023 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the organization's "Position Player of the Year" prior to the start of this season. In 2023, he batted.324/.434/.615 (89-for-275) with 62 R, 18 2B, 1 3B, 20 HR, 68 RBI, 44 BB and 11 SB in 73 combined games with Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. He was also named by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees' "Hitting Prospect of the Year" after ranking among qualified Yankees farmhands in home runs (7th) and RBI (T-8th).

Rice was selected by the Yankees in the 12th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Dartmouth College.

