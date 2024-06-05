Bowen's Three Hits Not Enough in 10-6 Defeat

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Jase Bowen picked up three hits and drove in a pair for Altoona in a 10-6 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Altoona played from behind early, but rallied to within a run twice, including in the seventh inning when four runs crossed home. Bowen's two-run double into the left field corner plated a pair and Joe Perez added a run-scoring double of his own after a pitching change to bring Altoona within a run.

Richmond put the game away with three runs in the eighth inning off Thomas Harrington and Eddy Yean. Harrington tossed five innings in relief as a piggy-back on Solometo's start. Harrington allowed a career-high eight hits and matched his career-high with six runs allowed, though he did strike out six and avoid walking any Flying Squirrels. Yean allowed two runs with one earned in the eighth inning of the loss.

Anthony Solometo started the contest for the Curve, going two innings and allowing just one hit, a two-run home run to Allan Cerda to put Richmond on the board in the second. Solometo walked one batter and struck out three to take the loss.

Kervin Pichardo and Tsung-Che Cheng each hit solo homers in the defeat. Pichardo picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Altoona's offense stranded seven runners on base in the defeat, recording seven hits and striking out 13 times. The Curve have now struck out at least 13 times in five of their last six games played. Altoona's offense has at least 10 strikeouts in 23 games this season.

The Curve continue a six-game series on Thursday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Braxton Ashcraft to the mound against RHP Nick Sinacola for the Flying Squirrels.

