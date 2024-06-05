Teel Named Eastern League Player of the Month

Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball today announced that Portland Sea Dogs' catcher Kyle Teel has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Month for May.

Teel slashed 357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22), and OPS (1.003) during the month. He was third in doubles (8), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). He recorded nine multi-hit games and posted separate hitting streaks of seven and eight games throughout May.

The 22-year-old was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 27th through June 2nd after hitting.417 (10-for-24) with one double, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. During the week he had a game-tying 3-run homer in the ninth inning on May 31st and a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning on June 1st.

In 41 games this season, Teel is hitting.302 with 11 doubles, six home runs, and 35 RBI. He ranks among the Eastern League leaders in average (.302-7th), RBI (35-4th), OBP (.403- 6th), SLG (.484- 7th), OPS (.887 6th), hits (48- 9th) and runs (34- 4th).

Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball. Baseball America ranks Teel as the Red Sox' best defensive catcher.

Teel was selected by the Red Sox in the first round (14th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia where he earned the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year. A native of Ridgewood, New Jersey, he was named the 2020 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.

Additionally, Kristain Campbell, who earned a promotion to Double-A Portland on June 4th, was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted.371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59), and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games before his promotion this month. In his Double-A debut on June 4th, Campbell went 2-4 with a single and a triple in Portland's 12-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks. Campbell, 21, was selected by Boston in the compensation round after the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

The Sea Dogs are currently in first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division with a 29-23 record. The team is home at Hadlock Field against the Akron RubberDucks through Sunday, June 9th. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

