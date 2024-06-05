Fightin Phils and Senators to Play Doubleheader Saturday

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Following Wednesday night's rainout between the Reading Fightin Phils and Harrisburg Senators, it was announced the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks following the conclusion of the second game, presented by Diamond Credit Union. With the 5 p.m. start time for game one, and two seven-inning games, game two is expected to end at approximately the same times as a single nine-inning game would have. So fans coming out to see fireworks can expect to see fireworks at about the same time.

The Fightin Phils will additional pay Tribute to Peanuts and Charlie Brown with game-worn jerseys, and a jersey auction and raffle, thanks to T-Mobile, Long Home Products, PA Army National Guard and 830 AM WEEU. Reading will wear the jerseys for game two of the doubleheader.

Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at the originally scheduled 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and the seating bowl at the same time. The teams will then play two seven-inning games. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Starting at 4:45, there will be a Happy Hour and $1 off beer in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza. After the game, there will be a Post-Game concert and one dollar off beer with Drew and the Blue, presented by Yards Brewing Company.

The Fightin Phils and Senators return to the field on Thursday at 7 p.m. LHP Lachlan Wells is scheduled to pitch for Reading, opposite RHP Michael Cuevas for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Wednesday is a Tribute to Farming: Farm Animal Experience, presented by Berks County Farmers Association and Steinmetz Family Farm. Thursday and Friday will showcase postgame fireworks. Thursday's show is presented by PA Career Link Berks County, and Friday's by Vertex Mechanical. Saturday is the season's first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to Diamond Credit Union. It will also be a Tribute to Peanuts and Charlie Brown, as the Fightin Phils will wear special Peanuts Jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Johan Rojas Bobble Head, thanks to Berks Packing, for the first 1,500 kids. Reading remains home from Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox).

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.