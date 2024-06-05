Anthony Homers in 9-1 Loss to Akron

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (29-24) fall 9-1 to the Akron RubberDucks (31-22) on Wednesday night.

Roman Anthony rocketed his fourth homer of the season while Marcelo Mayer hit his Double-A leading 21st double to extend an eight-game hit streak. Tyler McDonough extended a twelve-game hit streak going one-for-four with a double.

Akron scored three in the top of the third to get on the board first. A two-run homer off the bat of Alexfri Planez would highlight the scoring in the inning. Petey Halpin tacked on a pair for the RubberDucks in the top of the fourth with a single to right field that scored Milan Tolentino and Joe Lampe.

Anthony crushed his fourth homer of the season to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning. The solo shot came off of a lefty and put Portland on the board, 5-1.

In the top of the eighth, C.J. Kayfus sealed the deal with a grand slam into right field. With his first Double-A homer, Portland would fall 9-1 in game two.

LHP Jaime Arias (2-1, 3.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out three. RHP Angel Bastardo (0-5, 5.36 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.2 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, June 6th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. First pitch for game three is slated for 11:00am. Portland will give the ball to RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 4.08 ERA) while Akron will start RHP Aaron Davenport (4-1, 1.87 ERA).

