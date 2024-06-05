Ponies' Comeback Effort Falls Short against Baysox in Bowie Wednesday Night

June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-25) fell to the Bowie Baysox 6-5 on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium. Bowie has taken the first two games of the series.

Bowie (27-25) took an early 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run homer from Jud Fabian, his ninth of the season. Ryan Clifford responded with a solo home run over the center field wall to lead off the second to cut the deficit to 2-1. The home run traveled 417 feet and was 108 miles per hour off Clifford's bat. It is the 20-year-old's third homer of the year and second in his last three games.

The Baysox added a run in the third and scored three runs in the third to take a 6-1 lead.

Binghamton's comeback effort began in the fourth, as with the bases loaded and one out, Brandon McIlwain drew a walk that forced home Alex Ramírez from third to make it 6-2. The next batter, Jeremiah Jackson laced a two-run single to center that shrunk the Bowie lead to 6-4.

In the sixth, Kevin Parada and Rowdey Jordan were both hit by pitches to start the inning. McIlwain then hit a single to right, with an error allowing Parada to score from third and bringing the Ponies to within a run. With runners on the corners and none out, Binghamton was unable to plate the tying run.

In the seventh, Wyatt Young led off the inning with a walk. He then stole second and reached third with none out on a passed ball. After a groundout and a walk, Binghamton had runners on the corners with one out, but the game-tying run proved elusive. Bowie relievers retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth.

Luis Moreno was superb in relief, as he allowed just two hits over five scoreless frames with one walk and seven strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Baysox on Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Clifford reached base three times (HR, 2 BB) with two runs scored...Parada had a hit, reached base twice, and scored two runs...McIlwain finished with a hit, an RBI, and reached base twice...Binghamton finished 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position, with seven left on base...the Rumble Ponies are now 2-6 against Bowie this season.

##RUMBLE PONIES##

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.