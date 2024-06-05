Squirrels Hold off Curve for 10-6 Win
June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels outlasted the Altoona Curve for a 10-6 win on Wednesday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (26-27) outhit the Curve (16-37), 12-7, and padded the lead late to take their second straight win in the series.
In the bottom of the second, Allen Cerda clubbed a two-run homer against Altoona starter Anthony Solometo (Loss, 0-4) to put Richmond up, 2-0. It was his second homer in his first six games with the Flying Squirrels.
The Curve responded with a solo homer in the top of the third by Kervin Pichardo to cut the score to 2-1.
After back-to-back singles and a wild pitch to open the bottom of the third inning, Will Wilson brought home Alerick Soularie with a groundout to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 3-1.
Tsung-Che Cheng pulled the score to 3-2 with a solo homer in the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Carter Howell drove an RBI triple and came in to score on a groundout by Wilson to open a 5-2 Richmond lead.
Carson Ragsdale (Win, 2-2) worked his longest outing of the season, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings. He tied his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one.
Christian Koss doubled home two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Flying Squirrels a 7-2 lead.
The Curve cut the score to 7-6 with four runs in the top of the seventh, but the Flying Squirrels answered with a three-run eighth. Andy Thomas hit an RBI triple and scored on a single by Koss. Grant McCray capped the scoring with an RBI single.
Tanner Kiest (Save, 2) recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 innings to end the game.
The series continues on Thursday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Sinacola will make his Double-A debut for Richmond countered by Altoona right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 3.47). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Thursday is Lacrosse Night with post-game In-Your-Face fireworks presented by LEGO. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
