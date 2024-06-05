Three-Hit Games From Ramirez and Cowles Serve As Silver Lining in Wednesday Loss
June 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 9-3 on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in game two of a six-game series.
With three straight losses, Somerset is amid its fourth three-game losing streak of the season, tying a season-long skid. They've now lost three straight at home for the first time this season.
RHP Yorlin Calderon (2 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K) made his first start of the season and was tagged with his first loss. Calderon becomes the eighth pitcher to start a game this season for the Patriots, joining Gerrit Cole and Josh Maciejewski as the only players to start only one game. Calderon's 41 pitches marked his most with Somerset this season over ten appearances. Calderon has allowed two or less runs in all ten outings with the Patriots this season.
C Agustin Ramirez (3-for-4, BB) reached base four times in the contest with three hits. Ramirez recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season and 5th 3+ hit game. The Yankees No. 20 prospect worked his 28th BB of the season, T-6th most in the Eastern League.
SS Ben Cowles (3-for-5, 2B) had three-hits including a double in the loss. Cowles's 15 multi-hit games lead the team. Wednesday marked Cowles's 3rd 3+ hit game of the season. The Yankees No. 29 prospect has hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games, over which he is batting.300 with 9 R, 2 RBI, and 5 XBH. His 26 XBH and 19 2B place 2nd in the Eastern League, behind only Portland's Marcelo Mayer.
DH Jared Wegner (2-for-4, 2B, 2 R) scored a pair of runs in the contest as part of a two-hit night. Wegner extended his on-base streak to seven games and has hit safely in his last three games. Wednesday marked Wegner's fourth multi-hit performance of the season.
Images from this story
|
Anthony Seigler of the Somerset Patriots fields a throw at second
